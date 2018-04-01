 1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

One out of every five individuals suffers one or another form of mental illness, Dr. Auwal Sani Salihu, quoted World Health Organisarion (WHO) as saying. Auwal who is a consultant psychiatrist at the Bayero University, Kano stated this yesterday while speaking on Mental Health Awareness Training Of Trainers in Sokoto. The programme as sponsored by […]

The post 1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.