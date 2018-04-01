1 Police Suspect, 2 Policemen Killed as Gunmen Invade Kogi Police Station — Nigeria Today

1 Police Suspect, 2 Policemen Killed as Gunmen Invade Kogi Police Station

Two police officers and one detained suspect have been shot dead by yet-to-be identified gunmen who invaded Gegu Police Station on Lokoja-Abuja Road on Tuesday.

Punch reports that the bandits, numbering five, were armed with AK- 47 rifles and invaded the police station around 2.15am on Tuesday on motorcycles.

According to a source, immediately they arrived in the station, they opened fire to scare people away and moved into the station, where they shot the two policemen on duty.

A suspect in a police cell was also killed by the men.

It was further gathered that the gunmen made away with the police AK-47 rifles and ransacked the station for more guns and ammunition.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Commander, Mr. William Ayah, confirmed the attack, adding that while the two policemen died, the suspect was injured.

He said, “The command has commenced investigation into the attack.”

Meanwhile, the corpses of the two policemen have been deposited in the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, by the Federal Road Safety Commission, while the injured suspect is receiving treatment in the hospital.

