1 Policeman dead, others injured in Ekiti Bank robbery — Nigeria Today

1 Policeman dead, others injured in Ekiti Bank robbery

Massive tension in Ifaki-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State as a gang of robbers attacked a first generation bank in the community on Thursday.

According to reports, the robbers killed one Mobile Police (MOPOL) on duty at the bank premises while another one on duty who was shot has been rushed to the hospital.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after a similar attack on five banks in Offa, Kwara State claimed over 30 lives

An eyewitness told our reporter that the attack happened some minutes after 4.00 pm after the bank had closed for the business of the day.

The robbers whose number could not be ascertained at press time did not gain entry into the bank but they shattered the glass frontage of the bank with their bullets.

The bandits also destroyed the bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery.

Social and economic activities were paralysed for about 30 minutes the robbery lasted as frightened residents fled in different directions.

Human and vehicular traffic along the busy Ifaki-Ado Road, Ifaki-Ido Road and Ifaki-Oye-Omuo Road came to a halt.

The eyewitness said: “It was a terrible experience for us in Ifaki today, the neighbor where the bank is located became a war zone with endless gun shots fired by the robbers.

“Although they didn’t succeed in entering the bank, they killed one MOPOL (Mobile Policeman) and his colleague who was also shot was taken to the hospital.

“They shattered the glasses used to decorate the front of the bank and they destroyed the ATM Point. Although the robbers had left but there is still panic in the town.”

When called on phone for reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, who confirmed the incident refused to give further details.

Chafe said: “I cannot give you details on the incident now because we are in a meeting. We will give full details in due course.”

