1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic - New Jersey Herald — Nigeria Today

1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic – New Jersey Herald

Posted on Apr 4, 2018


1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mostly Christian militia fighters attacked a U.N. peacekeeping base in the Central African Republic early Tuesday, and one peacekeeper from Mauritania was killed and 11 others were injured in a gunbattle that lasted several hours
