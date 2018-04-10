 10 Reasons Android Why Android Phone is Better Than Iphone — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

10 Reasons Android Why Android Phone is Better Than Iphone

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

For the android lovers here are the reasons why Android beats the iPhone hands down, Enjoy as you read on. Android handily beats the iPhone in light of the fact that it gives a lot more functionality, flexibility and freedom of choice. #1. Better values for your money Android beats the iPhone in the sense […]

The post 10 Reasons Android Why Android Phone is Better Than Iphone appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.