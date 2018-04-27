100 Level Student Dies In Kerosine Explosion — Nigeria Today

100 Level Student Dies In Kerosine Explosion

Ogolo Eke, a student in her 100-level student at the Cross River University of Technology in Calabar, died on Wednesday due to a kerosene explosion in her house in the Eight Miles area of Calabar. The victim was 21 and a student of the Department of Microbiology. Her body is reported to have been burnt […]

The post 100 Level Student Dies In Kerosine Explosion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

