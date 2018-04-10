112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man — Nigeria Today

112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man

Guinness World Records on Tuesday recognised Masazo Nonaka, a 112-year-old Japanese national, as the world’s oldest living man. Nonaka, who lives in a family-run hot spring inn on the northern island of Hokkaido, received a certificate from Erika Ogawa, vice president for Japan at the record-keeping organization. The former inn owner in the town of […]

