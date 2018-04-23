1,150 Cattle rustlers, Kidnappers, again repent in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

1,150 Cattle rustlers, Kidnappers, again repent in Kaduna

Another batch of 1,150 criminals, including cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers in Anchau, Kubau Local Government area of Kaduna State have repented. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 750 others in the village had sworn by the Holy Qur’an a month ago to abandon their criminal ways of life. ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, Spokesman […]

The post 1,150 Cattle rustlers, Kidnappers, again repent in Kaduna appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

