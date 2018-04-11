11yr -old, woman, die in Lagos collapsed building — Nigeria Today

11yr -old, woman, die in Lagos collapsed building

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck yesterday, in Agege area of Lagos , following a partial collapse of a story building at 9 Abeje Makaz street, which killed two persons.

The deceased were 11 -year-old Sherifat Olalere and Toyin Ogundimu.

However, a man identified as Mustapher Salaudeen, said to have been rescued from the debris, survived.

Vanguard gathered that the backside of the residential building was the only affected part.

Residents stated that the incident occurred at about 10.45am.

Some residents were said to have been rescued by sympathisers who throng the scene, before the arrival of rescue operators. The building as gathered, had signs of imminent collapse, such as cracks on it. Some occupants had vacated the building while others were said to have been contemplating on doing same when the unexpected happened.

General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA Adesina Tiamiyu , informed that the Dopemu and Agege divisions of the agency rushed to the scene after a distress call was received.

Other rescue operators at the scene included the Police, officials of Lagos State Neigbourhood Security Corps, Lagos State Fire Service, LASBCA and the Lagos State Ambulance Service which rendered treatment on wounded persons.

LASEMA GM said: ” Investigation carried out by the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of incident revealed that a distress storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside. Other occupants of the building were immediately evacuated.”

He therefore, advised occupants of residential buildings in the State not to ignore wreckage and cracks signs of building, advising that calls should be made on the emergency toll free line 112 and 767 to avoid a reoccurrence of such.

