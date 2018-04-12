12 Contestants, No Voting, No Evictions! WATCH Trailer for Linda Ikeji TV's Reality Show “Made In Gidi” - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

12 Contestants, No Voting, No Evictions! WATCH Trailer for Linda Ikeji TV’s Reality Show “Made In Gidi” – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
12 Contestants, No Voting, No Evictions! WATCH Trailer for Linda Ikeji TV's Reality Show “Made In Gidi”
BellaNaija
Linda Ikeji has just released the trailer for her new reality TV show and we are ready for the drama. The show is titled Made In Gidi and will have 12 contestants: 7 females and 5 males. She wrote on her Instagram,. Meet our Made In Gidi reality show …
'Terrace House' Is Much More Than Your Everyday Reality Show
Chicco Twala gets his own reality show
Audition for music reality show held
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!