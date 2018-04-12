12 Feared Dead In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident — Nigeria Today

12 Feared Dead In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Twelve persons were confirmed dead while five others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Volvo truck and a Ford bus at Foursquare area on Lagos /Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking on the part of the Ford passenger bus with registration number AAA 886 XR, which led to a head on collision with the oncoming truck.

He stated that the truck with registration number LSD 138 XQ, was coming from the opposite direction before the accident.

“The accident happened around Foursquare camp (diversion axis) on the Lagos /Ibadan Expressway. “17 people were involved, 12 persons comprising six male and six female died while three male and two female sustained injuries,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TRACE spokesman added that the injured victims were taken to Ife – Oluwa Plus A hospital, Ogunmakin while the corpses were deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

