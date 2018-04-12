12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria — Nigeria Today

12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

There have been reports that some members of the Nigerian upper and lower legislative chamber have threatened President Muhammad Buhari with impeachment. Kingsley Chinda the chairman house committee on public accounts made this call on Wednesday 25th April 2018 over the withdrawal of $462million dollars from the excess crude account to fund the purchase of […]

The post 12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

