$125 Million: Orchid Is Raising One of 2018's Biggest Token Sales — Nigeria Today

$125 Million: Orchid Is Raising One of 2018’s Biggest Token Sales
A startup with the aim of building a private, peer-to-peer browser using cryptocurrency has told the SEC it plans to hold a $125 million SAFT.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!