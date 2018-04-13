13-year-old girl cries for help on social media, claims her mother gives her to men for s3x (video) — Nigeria Today

13-year-old girl cries for help on social media, claims her mother gives her to men for s3x (video)

A disturbing video coming out of Trinidad and Tobego shows a young girl calling for help on social media and claiming that her mother gives her out to men to satisfy their sexual pleasures.

The 13-year-old girl named Latisha said that her mother abuses her and forces her to have sex with men. In the video Latisha begged for help from her social media followers.

Speaking in broken English, the teen claims that for the last three months her mother has been selling her to men who are aware she’s still a kid yet go ahead to have sex with her.

She adds that her mom “beats” her or “starves” her to force her to sleep with men for money. She goes on to reveal that her mum also forces other young girls into prostitution.

Watch the heartbreaking video below.

The post 13-year-old girl cries for help on social media, claims her mother gives her to men for s3x (video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

