 13 Year Old Survives 12 Hours Stuck In The Sewers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

13 Year Old Survives 12 Hours Stuck In The Sewers

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Jesse Hernandez a 13-year-old boy who was stuck in a sewer for 12 hours has been rescued by emergency services LA officials report. In an interview with NBC News he stated “I was just praying to God to help me and to not die, You could just hear the water running through. You couldn’t see […]

The post 13 Year Old Survives 12 Hours Stuck In The Sewers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.