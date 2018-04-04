'130m inhabitants of Niger Basin may lose means of livelihood' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

‘130m inhabitants of Niger Basin may lose means of livelihood’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'130m inhabitants of Niger Basin may lose means of livelihood'
The Nation Newspaper
Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu has said climate change and other challenges have put the means of livelihood of 130 million people living within the Niger Basin at risk. He said this at the technical experts meeting of the 36th ordinary …
