14 dead in Canada hockey team’s bus accident — Nigeria Today

14 dead in Canada hockey team’s bus accident

14 people died after a lorry collided with a bus carrying a team of young hockey players in Central Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Saturday. The remaining 14 people on board were all sent to hospital, police said. Three people are in critical condition after the accident at around 5 pm on Friday (2300 GMT Friday) in the central province of Saskatchewan, near the town of Tisdale.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

