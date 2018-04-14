 14 Drop Dead In A Train-Bus Collision — Nigeria Today
14 Drop Dead In A Train-Bus Collision

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Police said 13 children were killed after their school van collidedwith a train at an unmanned railway crossing in northern India on Thursday. Area police officer, Ramkrishna Tiwari, said the driver of the bus was also killed in the crash, which took place near the town of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday morning. […]

