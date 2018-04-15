15 residents of VGC caught bypassing EKEDC meters — Nigeria Today

15 residents of VGC caught bypassing EKEDC meters

By Raji Rasak No fewer than 15 residents of Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah, on Lekki-Epe Expressway are to be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in energy theft, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said . EKEDC alleged that the 15 residents stole energy by bypassing their meters. The company did not identify the electricity thieves. […]

The post 15 residents of VGC caught bypassing EKEDC meters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

