16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun - The Punch — Nigeria Today

16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun
The Punch
No fewer than six members of the National Youth Service Corps that served in Nasarawa State are to repeat their service year for allegedly absconding from their various places of Primary Assignment in the state. The Corps also extended the service of …
NYSC explains why full ceremonial POP is held for 2017 Batch A
Delta:19 NYSC members to repeat service year
Why we decided to hold full ceremonial POP this year- NYSC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!