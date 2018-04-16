16-year-old girl hacks her father to death as he refused to allow her marry her married boyfriend — Nigeria Today

16-year-old girl hacks her father to death as he refused to allow her marry her married boyfriend

The police in Abuja have arrested a 16-year-old girl named Emani Kure, for hacking her 40-year-old father, Kusha Kure, to death at their home in the Karavan village, Bwari Area Council of the Abuja FCT on March 11th because he refused to allow her marry her 24 year old married boyfriend, Nasiru Musa. According to … Continue reading “16-year-old girl hacks her father to death as he refused to allow her marry her married boyfriend”

The post 16-year-old girl hacks her father to death as he refused to allow her marry her married boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

