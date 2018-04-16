16 Year Old Nigerian Teen celebrated At An America University — Nigeria Today

16 Year Old Nigerian Teen celebrated At An America University

16 year old Nigerian Teen

Think Nigerian Youths are Lazy, fam Think AGAIN!!!

A 16-year-old Nigerian girl is making the country proud in America. The first year student of Augsburg University, Oluwatofunmi Oteju, was awarded the Emerging Leader of the Year award for 2018 by the University held on the 8th of April, 2018.

The award designed to recognize students who participated in the Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) during 2017 fall semester, was used by the University to celebrate students who demonstrated active involvement in student activities, student governance, and student life at Augsburg during the academic year.

In recommending Oluwatofunmi for the award, her international student advisors, James Tresland Porter and Angela Bonfigilio wrote that she exhibited calm presence and showed strong leadership within her short stay on campus.

“In her short time here, despite her age, she has shown extreme maturity and leadership on campus, “ her Advisor wrote in her recommendation form.

The recommendation stated further that Tofunmi was awarded for her selfless contributions in the area of guiding International Students in settling into the University environment.

The University stated that Tofunmi impressed it with her confidence in navigating Augsburg and the opportunities around her with humility.

Credit: Sulaimon Mojeed Sanni

