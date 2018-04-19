1771 Cases of Domestic Violence, 138 against Men, recorded in 10 months in Lagos — Nigeria Today

1771 Cases of Domestic Violence, 138 against Men, recorded in 10 months in Lagos

The Lagos State Domestic Violence & Sexual Violence Response Team (DVSRT) recorded 138 cases against men between May 2017 and March 2018, Premium Times reports.

This was revealed by the attorney-general of the state, Adeniji Kazeem, at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

1771 cases of domestic violence cases were reported in all, he said.

He added that the Special Task Force Against Land Grabbers received 1,300 petitions, of which 855 were concluded, and 530 pending.

8,380 were arrested for traffic offences, he said, while cases of 262 inmates at Badagry, Kirikiri and Ikoyi prisons were taken up.

