18-month sentence for man who tried to get Trump's tax data - Torrington Register Citizen — Nigeria Today

18-month sentence for man who tried to get Trump’s tax data – Torrington Register Citizen
18-month sentence for man who tried to get Trump's tax data
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana private investigator was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for repeatedly trying to electronically access Donald Trump's federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election. Jordan Hamlett, 32 …
