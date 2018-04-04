 1983: How Dasuki Planned Coup That Brought Buhari To Power – Jokolo — Nigeria Today
1983: How Dasuki Planned Coup That Brought Buhari To Power – Jokolo

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A former Aide-de-Camp to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha Jokolo has disclosed how embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) facilitated and financed the 1983 coup that toppled the government of Shehu Shagari and brought Buhari to power. Jokolo, who was deposed as Emir of Gwandu, disclosed this in an interview while reacting to […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

