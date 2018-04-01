$1billion Security Funds: Stop Flexing your muscles, security is expensive but human life is much more expensive, Presidency tells Nigerians — Nigeria Today

$1billion Security Funds: Stop Flexing your muscles, security is expensive but human life is much more expensive, Presidency tells Nigerians

The Presidency says those criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of one billion dollars for security funding should stop flexing their muscles, saying security is expensive but human lives is much more expensive.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed this in an interview with Channels Tv, on Thursday night.

According to Adesina, those who have been flexing muscles over the matter should just have made inquiries from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang. He said if they had done so, they would have been told that the communication would soon be on the way to the National Assembly.

He maintained that the timing of the approval was good, in line with the fact that there was no timing that was not good for security.

“Talking about the timing, there is no timing that is not good for security. Every time is security time. Those who are reading political meaning into it is just unfortunate they play politics with everything and they will play politics with the very lives of Nigerians, which is very bad.’

“It is not something that I think any government could begin to disclose. But we know that it is expensive. I remember that the Chief of Army Staff spoke about some trillions of naira recently – security is expensive but human life is much, much expensive.’’ He said

