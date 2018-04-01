$1bn security fund: Bayelsa threatens to sue Buhari — Nigeria Today

$1bn security fund: Bayelsa threatens to sue Buhari
Bayelsa State Government on Saturday threatened to drag the Buhari Government to court if it refuses to deduct the 13 percent derivation component of the $1 billion Excess Crude Account (ECA) it plans to withdraw to tackle insecurity in the country. Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement said that the State Government was […]
