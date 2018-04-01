 $1bn security fund: Bayelsa threatens to sue Buhari — Nigeria Today
$1bn security fund: Bayelsa threatens to sue Buhari

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bayelsa State Government on Saturday threatened to drag the Buhari Government to court if it refuses to deduct the 13 percent derivation component of the $1 billion Excess Crude Account (ECA) it plans to withdraw to tackle insecurity in the country. Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement said that the State Government was […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

