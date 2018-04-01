1st quarter: Dangote exports 211kt cement to three African countries — Nigeria Today

1st quarter: Dangote exports 211kt cement to three African countries

…Sells 4millon tons of cement in Nigeria Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement can authoritatively be said to be a thing of the past as Dangote Cement for the first quarter exported a total of 211 kilotons of cement to Ghana, Togo and Niger. The company’s volume in the Nigeria also increased significantly by 5.3 per cent to nearly 4 million tons for the period under review.

