1st quarter: Dangote exports 211kt cement to three African countries — Nigeria Today

1st quarter: Dangote exports 211kt cement to three African countries

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

…Sells 4millon tons of cement in Nigeria Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement can authoritatively be said to be a thing of the past as Dangote Cement for the first quarter exported a total of 211 kilotons of cement to Ghana, Togo and Niger. The company’s volume in the Nigeria also increased significantly by 5.3 per cent to nearly 4 million tons for the period under review.

