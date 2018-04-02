2.7m EU users affected by data privacy scandal – Facebook — Nigeria Today

2.7m EU users affected by data privacy scandal – Facebook
Facebook says up to 2.7 million Facebook users in the European Union have been affected by the data privacy scandal, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday. “Facebook confirmed to us that the data of overall up to 2.7 million … people in the EU may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” […]
