 2.7m EU users affected by data privacy scandal – Facebook — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2.7m EU users affected by data privacy scandal – Facebook

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Facebook says up to 2.7 million Facebook users in the European Union have been affected by the data privacy scandal, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday. “Facebook confirmed to us that the data of overall up to 2.7 million … people in the EU may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” […]

The post 2.7m EU users affected by data privacy scandal – Facebook appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.