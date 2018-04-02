 $2.8bn pipeline contract to Oando, firm followed due process — NNPC - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

$2.8bn pipeline contract to Oando, firm followed due process — NNPC – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

$2.8bn pipeline contract to Oando, firm followed due process — NNPC
The Punch
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said the contract for the award of the over $2.8bn trans-Nigeria gas pipeline project went through a bidding process that was advertised. According to the oil firm, the two consortia, OilServe/Oando

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.