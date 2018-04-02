2 AAU female graduates who accused lecturer of sex for grade jailed - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

2 AAU female graduates who accused lecturer of sex for grade jailed – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
2 AAU female graduates who accused lecturer of sex for grade jailed
P.M. News
Jethro Ibileke/Benin. The celebrated sex-for-grade scandal that rocked Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, eight years ago, involving Engr. Peter Otubu, a lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronics of the institution and Miss …
“Show of shame”: Students convicted for detaining disgraced lecturer
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!