2 alleged motorcycle thieves escape lynching in Minna — Nigeria Today

2 alleged motorcycle thieves escape lynching in Minna
Two suspected motorcycle thieves escaped lynching from the public in Minna while trying to steal four motorcycles. The thieves were reported to have also injured two commercial motorcyclists before luck ran out on them. Malam Shafii Maishera, the state Secretary, Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
The post 2 alleged motorcycle thieves escape lynching in Minna appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
