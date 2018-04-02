2 Baba, Banky W to Raise Money for NGO’s Advocacy Programme — Nigeria Today

2 Baba, Banky W to Raise Money for NGO’s Advocacy Programme
As the 2019 general elections draw closer and electorate prepare to choose leaders to represent them in office, Enough Is Enough Nigeria, a non-profit organisation is set to hold a fundraiser event in Lagos. According to the organisers, the event tagged, ‘Light A Candle’ will drive discussion on voter education and awareness as well as […]
The post 2 Baba, Banky W to Raise Money for NGO’s Advocacy Programme appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
