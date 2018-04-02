 2 die in auto crash involving Abia Gov’s wife motorcade(Corrected) — Nigeria Today
2 die in auto crash involving Abia Gov’s wife motorcade(Corrected)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Abia, when two women died in an auto crash involving the motorcade bearing the wife of Abia Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu. One of the dead  women was  identified as  Mrs Promise Uche-Nwamkpa, wife of a former member of the Abia state House of Assembly. The second  woman was  Mrs Nwamaka Maduchukwu, a […]

