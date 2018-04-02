2 Families File N320m Lawsuits Against Dangote Over The Death In Accident — Nigeria Today

2 Families File N320m Lawsuits Against Dangote Over The Death In Accident

Two families have sued billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, and his companies, following the killing of their members in an accident involving a truck they claimed belong to the businessman’s company.

According to court papers filed before the Lagos State Multi-Door Courthouse, the accident happened on January 9, 2018 along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, claiming the lives of 10 passengers in a commercial bus with registration number BDJ 410 YM.

In the lawsuits filed on their behalf by the Lagos State Directorate of Citizens’ Right, the two families are each seeking N160m damages against Dangote and his companies.

The two victims of the accident whose families sued are Gbenga Ishola and Mrs. Nike Adeosun.

While Mr. Tobi Ishola sued on behalf of Ishola’s family, Mr. Abiodun Adeosun sued on behalf the Adeosun’s family.

Listed as respondents in the suit are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dangote Cement Plc and Dangote Group of Industries.

Each of the families is praying the court to award N00m against Dangote in their favour as “insurance and financial compensation for the unlawful death” of their loved ones.

Each also wants N10m and N50m payment as general and special damages respectively.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

