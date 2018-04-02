 2 Inspectors, 3 Sergeants nabbed over alleged robbery attempt — Nigeria Today
2 Inspectors, 3 Sergeants nabbed over alleged robbery attempt

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five serving policemen over the alleged robbery attempt on one Mr Immanuel James, at Ago-Palace way, Okota, a Lagos suburb. The suspects — two Inspectors and three Sergeants –were identified to be operatives attached to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Ipakodo. The command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed their arrest to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the men were not operatives from the Federal SARS, Ikeja Unit as reported.

