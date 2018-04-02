 2 killed as youths clash in Bauchi over campaign posters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2 killed as youths clash in Bauchi over campaign posters

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two people have been confirmed killed at two different locations in Bauchi town. The incidents occurred in Jahun and Wanka streets when stern looking youths allegedly attacked and killed two of their rivals over pasting of posters. Residents said one of the victims was killed in front of his house in Wanka street and has […]

2 killed as youths clash in Bauchi over campaign posters

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.