2 men bag 8 months imprisonment each for stealing cell phone — Nigeria Today

2 men bag 8 months imprisonment each for stealing cell phone

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one David Bassey, and Godwin Boniface, to eight months imprisonment each, for stealing a cell phone valued at N36, 000. The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Bassey and Boniface, as they admitted committing the offence, but gave them N15,000 option of fine each. Sadiq advised […]

The post 2 men bag 8 months imprisonment each for stealing cell phone appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

