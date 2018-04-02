2 shot in dead in bank robbery at Nabdam - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

2 shot in dead in bank robbery at Nabdam – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
2 shot in dead in bank robbery at Nabdam
Graphic Online
Two people were shot dead by some suspected armed robbers at the Pelungu market in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region around 12 noon on Friday. The suspected robbers, who were said to be on two motorbikes, allegedly attacked and robbed a …
Armed Robbers Strike At Pelungu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!