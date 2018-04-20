20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa - Bizcommunity.com — Nigeria Today

20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa – Bizcommunity.com
|
Bizcommunity.com
|
20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa
Bizcommunity.com
With the Seedstars World Summit taking place on Thursday, 12 April 2018, the organisers have announced the final 65 finalists that will get the chance to pitch their ideas on the global stage. 20 out of the 65 finalists are from Africa. 20 out of 65 …
