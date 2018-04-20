20-year-old welder killed at politician’s residence in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

20-year-old welder killed at politician’s residence in Maiduguri

The Police Command in Borno on Tuesday confirmed that one person was killed in Maiduguri during a gathering at the resident of a politician, Mr Grema Terab.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the command had arrested 24 persons in connection with the killing which occurred on April 15.

Chukwu disclosed that men of the command had recovered the corpse of a 20-year-old welder, Maina Mustapha, at the residence of the politician.

He said the command had earlier declined request by Terab to hold a political meeting at his residence in GRA area of Maiduguri.

“Terab sent a request in a letter with a PDP logo, seeking permission to hold a meeting at his residence in the GRA area.

“The letter was signed by Terab and not by the PDP Chairman or any other official of the party.

“And considering the appearance of a party logo on the letter, we notified him that the command would not permit political gathering within residential areas and advised him to hold the meeting at public places or hotels to enable us to provide security.

“Terab acted against the command’s position, held the meeting at his residence and in the process one persons was stabbed to death,” he said.

The commissioner added that Terab, who was the convener of the meeting, went into hiding and ordered him to report to the nearest police station.

He said that investigation into the case had begun.

Similarly, Chukwu revealed that the command had arrested a 13-year-old suicide bomber, Zara Idriss, in Maiduguri on Monday.

He said the girl was apprehended by men of the command behind the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

He explained that preliminary investigations showed that the girl and three other female suicide bombers were brought in a vehicle into Maiduguri.

“She told us that four of them were dropped by a car and her mission was to detonate explosive in the camp area.

“The girl is refusing to lead us to the place where she threw away the explosive device vest. Our men are on the trail of the remaining suicide bombers.

“I am happy people are now becoming security conscious in the communities,” he said.

The commissioner urged people to go about their normal businesses, be vigilante and report suspicious persons or movements to security agencies.

