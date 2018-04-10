200 headteachers for demotion in Anambra over sale of workbook to pupils — Nigeria Today

200 headteachers for demotion in Anambra over sale of workbook to pupils

About 200 primary school headteachers in four local government areas of Anambra may be demoted for selling workbook to pupils in their respective schools in the state. Chief Nzemeka Olisah, Executive Chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUDEB) who spoke to journalists in Awka said those affected were headteachers in Idemili North, Idemili […]

200 headteachers for demotion in Anambra over sale of workbook to pupils

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

