'2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly' - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

‘2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly’ – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
'2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly'
Guardian (blog)
Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed alarm at the rate Nigerian physicians are trooping abroad in search of greener pastures. In separate interviews with The Guardian, they shed light on the urgency of the situation, calling on the Federal …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!