2014 Synagogue church building collapse: Witness’ absence stalls trial — Nigeria Today

2014 Synagogue church building collapse: Witness’ absence stalls trial

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Absence of the first witness of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Friday stalled opening of its defence in the ongoing trial of the church’s board of trustees for their alleged culpability in  the collapsed building of Sept. 12, 2014 which killed 116 persons. Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, […]

