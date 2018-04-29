2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure – The Eagle Online



The Eagle Online 2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure

The Eagle Online

The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex ended 1-1 with Lobi Stars getting the first goal through Samad Kadri in the 88th minute before Jide Fatokun equalised in the 90th minute for the home team. By The Eagle Online On Apr 29, 2018. 29 29 …



