2017’s Most Hashtagged Suburbs And Restaurants In South Africa — Nigeria Today

2017’s Most Hashtagged Suburbs And Restaurants In South Africa

It might feel like we’re in a whole different era now that we’re three months into 2018, but what happened in 2017 is still rippling through the universe like the flapping wings of a New Zealand Red Admiral butterfly.

So let’s take a look at what Instagram users and their hashtags said about what the country had to offer last year.

There’s nothing quite like having someone who goes through the effort of compiling masses of information into a handy infographic, so hurrah to Property Fox for taking care of that.

They compiled a report / infographic based on the most hashtagged cities, neighbourhoods and restaurants in South Africa.

Coming out tops overall was Cape Town, with #capetown used 28 100 times. It was followed by Johannesburg, and then Durban.

Click on each of the images below to see an enlarged version:

Across the country, the most popular suburbs were Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Umhlanga, and the top 10 list included newcomers Soweto, Bloubergstrand and Sunningdale:



And last, but not least, because everyone needs to eat, a look at the most popular restaurants in each city:





Cafe Caprice? We’re not at all surprised – I reckon people have been enjoying those Wednesday night yoga sessions with the picnic baskets.

If you’re looking for something rad to do tomorrow, April 7, you can’t go wrong with their Bottomless specials – for R150, you’re drinking Bottomless Rosé Spritzers made with Fitch & Leedes Pink Tonic.

Make it a long lunch at the Café, and view the world through rosé-tinted wine glasses, while getting into the Vibe with their resident DJ’s.

You can find all the event details here – bottoms up!

[source:propertyfox]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

