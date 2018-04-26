2018 AAC: Steven Keshi Stadium to be completed Soon- Okowa — Nigeria Today

2018 AAC: Steven Keshi Stadium to be completed Soon- Okowa

In preparation for the 2018 African Athletics Competition, Delta state Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence in delivering a world class stadium for the competition.

The governor who said this on Thursday when MR. Victor Oyovbaire, Executive Producer, All Access Television Production and his team paid him a courtesy call in Asaba, said that the ongoing reconstruction work at the Steven Keshi stadium would be completed soon and according to specifications.

According to him “As the competition grows closer I am very confident that the stadium which will host the games will be ready in the next two months for the 2018 African Athletics Competition taking place in August”.

“During the last inspection, tremendous progress has already been made and I believe that when the stadium is finished it will compete with the best stadia in the world” the governor added.

Governor Okowa commended the team who brought Olympic Athlete Adeseye Ogunlere on a tour of the stadium saying” It is good to see youths show interest in sports and I believe that at the end of your visit you will give constructive criticism because my administration is open to such, not only to receive praises”.

Speaking briefing Simi Adejumo, Host of the Television program all Access, said that the team was on a tour of the stadium to do a documentary on sports in the state.

