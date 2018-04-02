2018 Aviana Nigeria expo targets 10,000 farmers, investors — Nigeria Today

2018 Aviana Nigeria expo targets 10,000 farmers, investors

Over 10,000 farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural space are expected to participate at the 2018 Aviana Nigeria International Expo slated for April 25-26, 2018, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Assistant Country Project Manager of Aviana Agritech Services, Dr. Segun Makanjuola, said that during the programme, many farmers and agribusiness stakeholders across country will be trained free in various agro enterprises/agro processing and agribusiness.

Makanjuola, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos recently, said the programme would address numerous challenges facing farmers and stakeholders in agribusiness in the country.

He stated that the purpose of the conference was to promote the ideals of livestock, poultry, dairy, aquaculture, equipment, agro-allied and agribusiness in West African states and the globe, adding that it would also promote the business in agrochemical, agric input, seeds, fertiliser, equipment/tractors’ companies, agro food, raw materials and stakeholders.

According to him, the conference will offer B2B meetings and products presentation that will give farmers and stakeholders the opportunity to partner and buy exhibitors products. He said it would also encourage economic cooperation, local and international business market network, as well as promote local innovation and research, introduction of new products both locally and internationally.

He said: “It will avail to both local and international exhibitors over 10,000 farmers and stakeholders that have pre-knowledge of their products and services to have access to them. Because of the partnership with target associations, organisation, state, regional, Federal Government’s agencies and farmers, it will avail to our exhibitors the opportunity to know more about their products and services that will enhance future collaboration and business network.”

The organisers of the expo, Aviana Agritech Services, said the training programme, sponsored by Premier Feed Mills Ltd and Olam Group International will offer unique productive B2B opportunity between the world’s leading agricultural stakeholders – farmers, government agencies, farmers associations and NGOs – to formulate policies and business opportunity that will enhance the development of agriculture, encourage investment, international trade, market networking, skills acquisition and tech-know-how.

