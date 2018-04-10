2018 budget: Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report — Nigeria Today

2018 budget: Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report
The two chambers of the National Assembly have since fixed April 24 for the passage of the budget
The post 2018 budget: Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!