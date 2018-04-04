 2018 Common Entrance: Education minister worried over low registration — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 Common Entrance: Education minister worried over low registration

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has expressed worry over low candidates’ registration for the National Common Entrance examination into 104 Federal Government Colleges slated for Saturday, April 14. The minister expressed this concern in a statement signed by Mrs Chinenye Ihuoma, Director of Press in the ministry and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday. Adamu, however, directed that registration portal provided by the National Examination Council (NECO) should remain opened till April 13 to enable more eligible candidates register.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.